Staying afloat: boating industry and COVID-19

How the boating industry is steering through the pandemic
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It's being called the best form of social distancing,

Ryan Glover is the general manager of Custom Boat and Marine in Reno.

“On a boat, you’re out in the sun, brings people together and its always done that for generations,” said Glover.

Custom Boat and Marine
Custom Boat and Marine(KOLO)

Glover said his shop hit a record in sales back in January and February, they were on track for a record March until the shut down happened.

“At that point we were planning for worst case scenario,” explained Glover. “We’ve been pleasantly surprised that things picked back up where we left off but there was a 2 month gap of potential there that we weren’t able to see.”

For now supplying fun in the sun comes with a few minor changes.

“We’re fortunate enough that we have a good property to where service customers can drop their boat off front,” added Glover. “We can check them in remotely. We have masks provided for people, it’s one on one and mostly outside.”

From virtual appointments to one on one tours, the boat dealership is leaving it up to the client’s preference for their next visit to custom boat and marine.

“We try to do our part to keep everything safe and manageable, make sure our customers and employees are safe while trying to run a normal operation,” said Glover.

While the boat dealership has seen business flow pick up despite COVID-19 restrictions, he said the pandemic might of helped drive customers to his shop for a cheaper and safer staycation.

“I’ll say our customers are the best in town, because they have been understanding, patient and they have been appreciative,” explained Glover. “It’s a good time, kids get to learn new things like wake boarding and surfing and just jumping off the boat.”

