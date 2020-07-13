Advertisement

Police investigate drive-by shooting on Valley Road

Police are searching for a gray/blue sedan with 3 men inside
Reno Police investigate an active scene on Valley Rd.
Reno Police investigate an active scene on Valley Rd.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The Reno Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting east of the University of Nevada.

RPD says the victim was transported to Renown with multiple gunshot wounds.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Valley Rd. near the corner of Poplar St.

According to an alert sent out by University Police, authorities are searching for an older gray/blue sedan with three Hispanic men inside.

The investigation is active and Valley Rd. is closed between Poplar St. and Laurel St.

