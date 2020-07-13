Police investigate drive-by shooting on Valley Road

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The Reno Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting east of the University of Nevada.

RPD says the victim was transported to Renown with multiple gunshot wounds.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Valley Rd. near the corner of Poplar St.

According to an alert sent out by University Police, authorities are searching for an older gray/blue sedan with three Hispanic men inside.

The investigation is active and Valley Rd. is closed between Poplar St. and Laurel St.

