Police investigate drive-by shooting on Valley Road
Police are searching for a gray/blue sedan with 3 men inside
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -
The Reno Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting east of the University of Nevada.
RPD says the victim was transported to Renown with multiple gunshot wounds.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Valley Rd. near the corner of Poplar St.
According to an alert sent out by University Police, authorities are searching for an older gray/blue sedan with three Hispanic men inside.
The investigation is active and Valley Rd. is closed between Poplar St. and Laurel St.
