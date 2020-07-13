Nevada laboratory confirms bat rabies cases

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is warning you to avoid contact with bats after seven bats tested positive for rabies.

The NDA’s Animal Disease Laboratory has tested 179 bats and 7 in Washoe and Clark Counties tested positive for rabies. The NDA says, every year, they confirm between 10 and 20 cases of bat rabies.

“Always avoid direct contact with bats and don’t allow children or domestic animals to come in contact with bats,” Laura Morrow, NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor, said in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “If contact is made with any bats, contact your local healthcare or veterinary provider immediately.”

Rabies is a fatal disease that infects the brain, but it is preventable. If you have dogs, cats or ferrets, make sure to keep up to date on their vaccinations.

If you have contact with any bats, live or dead, with people or domestic animals, report it to your local animal control or the NDA.

