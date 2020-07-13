Fish wins 31st annual American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The 31st annual ACC celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood was one to remember. The Coronavirus kept fans and most media from this year’s event, but the talent out on the golf course was once again spectacular.

All eyes were on Tony Romo as the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst eyed a three-peat Sunday, but it was not meant to be. Romo withdrew Sunday morning with a wrist injury.

The final round belonged to three men who have finished toward the top of the leaderboard in years past: former tennis superstar Mardy Fish, former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Kyle Williams, and Major League Baseball hall of famer John Smoltz.

When it was all said and done, Mardy Fish finished the ACC with 76 points in the event's Stableford scoring system. Fish shot a course record 63 Saturday on his way to a tournament round record 37 points. He edged out Williams who had 67 points and Smoltz who finished with 58.

"I've wanted to play well here for a long time it just doesn't suit my eye very well. I haven't put it all together. Thankfully I put it all together yesterday because it wasn't there today and it wasn't Friday."

"Just couldn't get the ball to drop today and that's kind of how golf goes. I'm proud of Mardy and happy for him. I know he's been beating on the door for a long time and for him to finally get one in there I'm happy for him."

"I had a lot of chances to change the environment early on and that's what I was hoping to do, put some pressure on early, but there was just no way. Those putts weren't falling."

As for everyone’s favorite side bet, three-time NBA champ Steph Curry tied his dad Dell. Steph handicapped his dad with 6 points. Both still jumped into the lake after Sunday’s final round. Hopefully next summer’s event will look normal. Reporting in Reno, Kurt Schroeder, KOLO 8 News Now.