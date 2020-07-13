Advertisement

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.
(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — In a presidential election year, there’s always a push to get people registered to vote.

For one Atlanta family, that push got a little interesting.

Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.

“A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away,” Carol Tims told WAGA-TV.

The Tims were surprised, and a bit amused when they saw what Cody received in the mail.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes,” Carol Tims said.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the application did not come from its office and that third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses.

“Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement. “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”

The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

If you’re wondering how Cody would have voted if he could go to the polls, his owner said he was a DemoCAT.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

California closing more businesses over COVID spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Some of the closures are statewide, while other are focused in states on the County Monitoring list.

News

Cause of 308-acre brush fire east of Dayton likely target shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials remind the public that fire danger is still high and to remain cautious.

Health

Nevada laboratory confirms bat rabies cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The NV Department of Agriculture says the affected bats were in Washoe and Clark Counties.

News

City of Sparks currently evaluating before and after school program for upcoming school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
As a result of the COVID-19 safety policies in effect, the Sparks Parks and Recreation Department is re-evaluating its Kid Konnection program for the upcoming school year.

Latest News

News

Virginia Street Project construction continues near University, Northbound traffic only

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Construction on the Virginia Street Project is working its way north near the University. Starting Monday and through the Fall, RTC said northbound traffic will only be allowed between 15th Street to Sierra Street/Comstock Drive.

News

Police investigate drive-by shooting on Valley Road

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
Police are investigating a drive by shooting on Valley Road.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 10 new cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff
This brings the total cases to the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties to 453.

News

City of Reno opens Traner Pool on Monday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff
The outdoor pool at 1600 Carville Drive will be open daily with 90-minute swim sessions.

News

Body found in Las Vegas drainage canal; man had stab wounds

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
They say the man had apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

News

Fire Destroys Sun Valley Home

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 1:59 PM PDT
Fire destroyed a home near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Sun Valley Boulevard on July 11, 2020. Sparks Fire Department photographs.