Classroom concerns: WCSD families asked to weigh in on school reopening plans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Is it safe for students to head back to class? What precautions will be in place to keep my child safe? What will daily learning look like if schools are allowed to reopen?

These are just a few of the questions many families have regarding the upcoming semester in Washoe County. The conversation continues this week during a virtual forum hosted by the Washoe County School District.

Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill, Board President Malena Raymond, administrators, and staff members will answer questions and address concerns submitted by families and students.

It’s happening Tuesday, July 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. To watch, click here.

To submit questions before or during the forum, send an email to questions@washoeschools.net.

The District has submitted proposed plans to the State which encompass three basic options: entirely Distance Learning; entirely in-classroom learning; and a hybrid of both.

To see results of a recent district survey about school reopening plans, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.