City of Sparks currently evaluating before and after school program for upcoming school year

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - As a result of the COVID-19 safety policies in effect, the Sparks Parks and Recreation Department is re-evaluating its Kid Konnection program for the upcoming school year.

The City says they are hoping to offer the before-and-after school program, but the decision will likely depend on the availability of safe and appropriate accommodations. It adds, as soon as plans have been finalized, families will be notified by email and registration will open.

To stay up-to-date, families new to the program that have not yet completed ePACT emergency forms for their children are asked to contact the City of Sparks Parks and Recreation office as soon as possible. An up-to-date ePACT emergency form is a prerequisite for enrollment.

Also the city adds, as a result of the Washoe County School District’s decision to start school a week later than originally scheduled, the City’s Summer Outburst program has been extended through August 14th.

To register or update emergency forms, please call the Parks and Recreation office at 353-2376.

