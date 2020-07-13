Advertisement

City of Reno opens Traner Pool on Monday

Traner Pool
Traner Pool(City of Reno)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:27 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno opens Traner Pool to the public on Monday.

The outdoor pool at 1600 Carville Drive will be open daily with 90-minute swim sessions at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Each session will have a 50-participant limit, first come first served.

Swimmers must properly social distance and wearing face coverings while in line and when walking through the building. Face coverings are required for people age 10 and older. There is a limited supply of face coverings donated to the pool.

No chairs will be provided. Swimmers need to bring their own chairs.

Swimmers are asked to bring their own personal bags for belongings and to not use the lockers to change.

Towels and other personal belongings should be kept outside of the building. Restrooms will be available, and staff will clean and disinfect them between sessions.

Cost: $2 for children ages 2 to 5 and for people 60 or older; $2.75 for ages 6 to 17; $4 for ages 18 to 59.

