Carson City restaurants continue to make adjustments amid pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -

While lawmakers have been busy in a special session of the Nevada state legislature, restaurants across the street have been dealing with a different way of doing business.

“It just comes down to extra cleaning. Doing our best to make sure our guests are safe,” said Jeff Hunt, GM of The Fox Brewpub.

Hunt says there would typically be a boost in business because of the legislature being in session, but hasn’t had the luxury of seeing that this time around.

Like other restaurants he says he has had to make changes just to stay open, including having only half of the tables available.

“As you can see around the restaurant tables are 6 feet apart,” he explained. We only have four bar stools at the bar which are more than 6 feet apart.”

Loyal customers like Deeana Fine say they understand the need for the changes.

“If I came here and they were at capacity I would leave and be ok with it,” she said.

Next door to the fox Brewpub is Mom and Pop’s diner. While the store’s manager declined to go on camera, he tells me he considers himself one of the lucky ones with a loyal client base. That’s something he acknowledges not all restaurants have, and something that currently can’t help bars.

“I feel really bad for bars right now,” Fine said. “It’s a difficult situation, and the data has shown the virus is spread at bars a lot, and I’m not sure of the solution to that.”

