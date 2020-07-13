Advertisement

California closing more businesses over COVID spike

California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) - The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced business rollbacks to deal with spiking COVID-19 numbers.

Across California, dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, cardrooms, and bars must all close operations.

Counties on California’s County Monitoring List for 3 days must also close fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, and malls.

As of 7/13/2020, the affected counties include:

  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • Fresno
  • Glenn
  • Imperial
  • Kern
  • Kings
  • Los Angeles
  • Madera
  • Marin
  • Merced
  • Monterey
  • Orange
  • Placer
  • Riverside
  • Sacramento
  • San Benito
  • San Bernardino
  • San Diego
  • San Joaquin
  • Santa Barbara
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Stanislaus
  • Sutter
  • Tulare
  • Yolo
  • Yuba
  • Ventura

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

