California closing more businesses over COVID spike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) - The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced business rollbacks to deal with spiking COVID-19 numbers.

Across California, dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, cardrooms, and bars must all close operations.

Counties on California’s County Monitoring List for 3 days must also close fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, and malls.

As of 7/13/2020, the affected counties include:

Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kern

Kings

Los Angeles

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura

Effective immediately, CA is closing some indoor business operations statewide and additional indoor business operations in counties on @CAPublicHealth Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days.



📍Find the updated list of counties here: https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/W3wBJp2ap5 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 13, 2020

