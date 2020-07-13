California closing more businesses over COVID spike
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) - The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced business rollbacks to deal with spiking COVID-19 numbers.
Across California, dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, cardrooms, and bars must all close operations.
Counties on California’s County Monitoring List for 3 days must also close fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops, and malls.
As of 7/13/2020, the affected counties include:
- Colusa
- Contra Costa
- Fresno
- Glenn
- Imperial
- Kern
- Kings
- Los Angeles
- Madera
- Marin
- Merced
- Monterey
- Orange
- Placer
- Riverside
- Sacramento
- San Benito
- San Bernardino
- San Diego
- San Joaquin
- Santa Barbara
- Solano
- Sonoma
- Stanislaus
- Sutter
- Tulare
- Yolo
- Yuba
- Ventura
