The Greenhouse Project moves monthly gardening classes online

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Greenhouse Project’s Foothill Garden in Carson City has become more than just a site where fresh produce is grown all year long. It’s been a place people have been able to gather to get expert gardening tips and share ideas during the monthly Foothill Garden series. It’s been free, educational and open to anyone who wants to learn. However, the in-person classes changed once the pandemic hit.

"We had huge crowds and then everything changed in Marrch," said Cory King, Magager at The Greenhouse Project.

COVID-19 put a stop to gatherings, which meant The Greenhouse Project had to rethink the Foothill Garden series. The nonprofit was not about to cancel those classes.

"Quick thinking, we decided to go Facebook live," said King.

Which means that people can now learn about how to improve their outdoor gardens from inside their homes. King believes this fresh idea seems to be working.

"We've seen a good response," he said. "People can tune in and get that information and it's even better for us because that's a recording. So people can go back to it later."

The live classes are interactive. The topics are timely. Since this is the time of year when people are dealing with pests and perhaps a lack of pollinators in their garden, the July class focused on beneficial insects and how to create landscapes without using chemicals. Next month's class in August will be about food forests and edible landscapes. The Greenhouse Project will stream it live on its Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7.

“The idea is having a garden that produces food for you and it also produces food for insects and birds and other animals. It’s an all around ecosystem. We can do this in Nevada just like anywhere else, you just have to think about the right types of plants to put in there,” said King.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.