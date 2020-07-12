Advertisement

Nevada Legislature pumps brakes after COVID-19 case reported

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
By SAM METZ
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers pumped the brakes on their emergency special session Saturday, a day after someone in the legislative building tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Steve Sisolak convened the session so lawmakers could balance the state budget amid a projected $1.2 billion shortfall stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

But a day after staff members announced an asymptomatic individual who had been in the legislative building had tested positive, 13 Nevada lawmakers chose to participate remotely in the proceedings.

Both chambers decided to reconvene Monday morning to give people time to get tested and staff time to answer a long list of questions that lawmakers have asked in hearings.

