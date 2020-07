RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot and dry conditions continue once again.

Temperatures in the upper 90′s in lower valleys and even 100′s in central locations.

Make sure to beat the heat by taking extra precautions.

This includes staying hydrated, wearing light and loose clothing and postponing outdoor activities to early morning or in the evening when the weather is a bit cooler.

8 day forecast starting July 12 (KOLO)

