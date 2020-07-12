Fire destroys Sun Valley home

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire destroyed a mobile home Saturday evening in Sun Valley.

The fire was reported near Fifth Avenue and Sun Valley Boulevard at about 6 p.m. Crews quickly knocked down flames after they arrived but the home was a total loss, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

One person inside got out safely. The American Red Cross was called in to help find shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

