Fire destroys Sun Valley home

Fire destroys a home near Fifth Avenue and Sun Valley Boulevard in Sun Valley.
Fire destroys a home near Fifth Avenue and Sun Valley Boulevard in Sun Valley.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire destroyed a mobile home Saturday evening in Sun Valley.

The fire was reported near Fifth Avenue and Sun Valley Boulevard at about 6 p.m. Crews quickly knocked down flames after they arrived but the home was a total loss, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

One person inside got out safely. The American Red Cross was called in to help find shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

