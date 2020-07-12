Body found in Las Vegas drainage canal; man had stab wounds

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a drainage canal. Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police say they received a report of a deceased man in a drainage tunnel under an intersection about 9 a.m. Saturday.

They say the man had apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the identification of the victim and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

