Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The weather into early next week looks rather typical for most areas of the Sierra, and western and west-central NV.

Expect warm to hot afternoon temperatures along with afternoon and evening breezes.

Wind gusts of 20-30 mph can be expected each day; however, for wind prone locations, wind gusts to 35 mph will be possible at times.

Conditions will remain very dry for the late morning through early evening hours in valleys,

Eight day forecast starting July 11 (KOLO)

