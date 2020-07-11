Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:07 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The weather into early next week looks rather typical for most areas of the Sierra, and western and west-central NV.

Expect warm to hot afternoon temperatures along with afternoon and evening breezes.

Wind gusts of 20-30 mph can be expected each day; however, for wind prone locations, wind gusts to 35 mph will be possible at times.

Conditions will remain very dry for the late morning through early evening hours in valleys,

Eight day forecast starting July 11
Eight day forecast starting July 11(KOLO)

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
The weekend will be sunny, hot, and breezy at times. This will likely bring periods of critical fire danger both days in the afternoons and evenings. Temperatures may cool a bit early next week, but the change will hardly be noticeable. July heat is sticking around through at least next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:26 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Temperatures will warm a few degrees over the weekend with warm to hot afternoon temperatures. Typical afternoon breezes will prevail with a slight increase in wind Saturday through Monday. Overall dry through early next week with isolated storms possible after midweek.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:53 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunshine and toasty temperatures will continue through the weekend and next week. Expect breezy afternoons and increased fire danger and be careful out there. No thunderstorms or major temperature swings are in the forecast for the next 8 to 10 days. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:33 AM PDT
A dry weather pattern will continue through next week with daily afternoon breezes and seasonably warm temperatures. Smoke impacts can be expected near the Numbers Fire.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny, dry days will continue through the weekend, with breezy afternoons. Expect temperatures to climb back above average, with valleys well into the 90s. Smoke and haze are possible at times around the Numbers Fire, especially in the overnight and morning hours. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:06 AM PDT
A dry weather pattern will continue this week with daily zephyr breezes and seasonably warm temperatures. Smoke impacts can be expected near the Numbers Fire.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny skies and a warming trend are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a daily breeze in the afternoons and evenings with very dry air and increased fire danger. Smoke and haze are likely in areas around and down-wind of the Numbers Fire in Douglas County. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:12 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a warm and breezy Tuesday afternoon with daytime highs slightly cooler than yesterday. Sunny and dry conditions will stick around the rest of the week and through the weekend.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Gusty conditions will diminish overnight, but breezy weather will redevelop each afternoon through this work week. Sunshine and temperatures around average are expected through Friday. The weekend looks hotter, with a slight chance of thunderstorms returning late in the weekend into early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:15 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 2pm- 9pm across most of northern Nevada today. Expect strong afternoon winds with gusts 30+ mph and low humidity. Sunny, dry weather will stick around this week with no storms in sight.