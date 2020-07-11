Safety precautions in place at Round Hill Pines Beach Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Round Hill Pines Beach Resort in South Lake Tahoe says it's open with safety at the forefront.

Staff members tell us they use a combination of spraying applications to make sure rental boats, kayaks, jet skis, charter yachts and other equipment are all properly sanitized. With summer in full swing, the resort says it’s following all guidelines. To learn more, call 775-588-3054 or visit https://www.roundhillpinesresort.com/

