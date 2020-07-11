Advertisement

Safety precautions in place at Round Hill Pines Beach Resort

Round Hill Pines Beach Resort in South Lake Tahoe says it's open with safety at the forefront.
Round Hill Pines Beach Resort in South Lake Tahoe says it's open with safety at the forefront.(Round Hill Pines Beach Resort)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:55 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Round Hill Pines Beach Resort in South Lake Tahoe says it's open with safety at the forefront.

Staff members tell us they use a combination of spraying applications to make sure rental boats, kayaks, jet skis, charter yachts and other equipment are all properly sanitized. With summer in full swing, the resort says it’s following all guidelines. To learn more, call 775-588-3054 or visit https://www.roundhillpinesresort.com/

