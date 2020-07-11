Palomino Valley Pet Rescue saves dog’s life

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looks can be deceiving especially when looking at a dog named Franklin.

“It turned out that he’s like the best dog we’ve ever had. He is sweet. Super super sweet,” said Karen Smith who adopted Franklin with her husband Michael.

“He loves playing fetch. He loves getting into the pool,” said Real World Canine Employee, Megan Zingo.

"He's very friendly. Very happy guy. He's very active," said Real World Canine Employee, Brandisrose Hughes.

The life Franklin enjoys today was almost taken away even before he was born.

“We had his mom. She was actually scheduled to be euthanized while she was pregnant,” said Palomino Valley Pet Rescue Founder and Director, Terri Braunworth.

Franklin's mom is Luna.

Braunworth rescued her from the Merced County, California Animal Shelter.

”We took her in. We had her for about four days and the puppies were born. About two and a half weeks in Franklin stopped eating. He was almost lifeless. I didn’t think he was going to make it. He was just not doing anything. He ended up needing a blood transfusion, which actually ended up to help save his life,” Braunworth.

He spent one week at the animal hospital. Vitamins and Antibiotics helped his young body recover.

Then he went home with Terri.

“He slept in bed with me. He went everywhere with me,” Braunworth.

“Why did you take your time, your energy, and your money to help this puppy? Frankly most people probably would have let him die,” said KOLO 8 Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"Because he deserves a chance. I believe they all deserve a chance," Braunworth.

At four months old Franklin was finally ready for adoption.

Michael Smith talked with Braunworth at one of her vaccine clinics.

“Terri was there and she started showing him photographs of Franklin as a little baby pup and how difficult his life had been, but he’s on the mend,” said Michael’s wife Karen.

“When Michael came home he told me, ‘There’s a puppy at Palomino Valley Pet Rescue. We have to get him,‘” Karen.

They decided to adopt because of their trust in Palomino Valley Pet Rescue, but specifically in Braunworth.

“They have everything down. She’s (Braunworth) very caring and professional about it as well. We knew that she would be involved if we ever needed her for anything,” Karen.

“Franklin had troubles. Had medical issues. Everything thought he wasn’t going to live,” Michael.

To continue his rehabilitation and to socialize him the Smith's took Franklin to Real World Canine at 1355 north McCarran boulevard in Reno.

He was taught how to interact with other dogs, respond to people, and even to swim.

“When he went into the water the first time he was very confused at first, but once we got him moving and put a leash on him had one of our life guards take him around in a few circles he did excellent he took to the water as you can see now the water and swimming is one of his favorite things to do here,” siad Zingo.

“He came out of it. His heart is fine. He doesn’t have a heart problem anymore. His blood works great. You can see his energy level,” siad Karen.

“When you see him playing like this today what goes through your mind?” Bond.

“I just love it. It brings tears to my eyes,” Braunworth.

Palomino Valley Pet Rescue matches pets with loving families.

It's even willing to try and match you with the specific breed of dog you'd like.

You can learn more about Palomino Valley Pet Rescue by calling (775) 358-5527.

You can learn more about Real World Canine by calling (775) 870-3130.

