More businesses in compliance with rules to slow COVID-19 spread

State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Eighteen businesses that were previously not in compliance with rules to slow the spread of COVID-19 are now in compliance, Nevada OSHA officials said Saturday.

It was the second time Nevada OSHA had rechecked businesses that were not requiring masks or practicing social distancing, among other requirements.

On Thursday Nevada OSHA announced it had checked 56 businesses that were not in compliance and 50 of them had complied.

An investigation has been opened into the six locations that were not in compliance and citations may be issued.

Those businesses not in compliance were not identified Saturday.

“Follow up compliance visits will continue next week in locations where large numbers of people congregate for longer periods of time and establishments where initial compliance was low,” Nevada OSHA said in a statement.

Since observations began, 1,751 businesses have been surveyed showing a cumulative statewide compliance rate of 80 percent; 86 percent compliance in Northern Nevada and 74 percent compliance in Southern Nevada.

The state also conducted 187 observations on July 9 and July 10. It had these observations:

• Overall compliance, 187 observations: 87 percent statewide, 88 percent in the north and 87 percent in the south

• Restaurants, 92 observations: 85 percent compliance

• General retail, 38 observations: 90 percent compliance

• Convenience stores, 9 observations: 89 percent compliance

• Pools, 8 observations: 75 percent compliance

• Grocery stores, 7 observations: 100 percent compliance

• Water park, 1 observation: not in compliance

• All other business types[1], 32 observations: 94 percent compliance

