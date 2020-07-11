Gold ’N Silver Inn confident in COVID precautions despite step backward

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Gold ‘N Silver in is as local as it gets.

“We are the oldest casual dining restaurant in Reno,” says Jeff Paine, the owner of the longtime Biggest Little Restaurant.

Opened in 1956, Gold ‘N Silver offers dining, drinks and gaming 24-hours a day, seven-days-a-week. Their dining room closed in for nearly two months during COVID-19 closures, with takeout orders only making up for so much.

“At our peak, it was probably only about 30 percent of what our normal food volume is,” says Paine. “That’s not enough to pay the bills.”

Gold ‘N Silver has been in strict compliance of Nevada’s COVID regulations, separating tables and closing every other booth. Since the mask directive was added, they’ve banned smoking in their gaming area and have seen strong cooperation from their loyal patrons.

“We have protocols in place that I truly believe rival any other restaurant in Reno,” adds Paine, offering to swap tactics with any other restaurant owners in town.

Now, they’ll have to add a couple more. As of 11:59 p.m. on July 10th, Gold ‘N Silver will close its bar. They’ve also re-arranged tables to not seat more than six people, per Governor Steve Sisolak’s latest mandate to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ll have to split up big parties and put them at adjacent tables,” says Paine. “But an adjacent table is rather far away because of the social distancing.”

Paine, who says a lot of Gold ‘N Silvers’ regulars are still choosing to take their food home, is confident the latest changes won’t affect business.

“We have really great customers, and they’re really understanding as far as, ‘hey we know it’s not your fault.’ In fact, a lot of them say, ‘we really feel sorry for you.’”

As for further restrictions, and the potential of more closures, Paine doesn’t see another shutdown possible unless the Federal Government promises another round of relief money.

”It’s almost a feeling like, there could be incredible civil unrest if they try to shut things down again,” says Paine. “It’s not doable.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.