Advertisement

Gold ’N Silver Inn confident in COVID precautions despite step backward

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:52 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Gold ‘N Silver in is as local as it gets.

“We are the oldest casual dining restaurant in Reno,” says Jeff Paine, the owner of the longtime Biggest Little Restaurant.

Opened in 1956, Gold ‘N Silver offers dining, drinks and gaming 24-hours a day, seven-days-a-week. Their dining room closed in for nearly two months during COVID-19 closures, with takeout orders only making up for so much.

“At our peak, it was probably only about 30 percent of what our normal food volume is,” says Paine. “That’s not enough to pay the bills.”

Gold ‘N Silver has been in strict compliance of Nevada’s COVID regulations, separating tables and closing every other booth. Since the mask directive was added, they’ve banned smoking in their gaming area and have seen strong cooperation from their loyal patrons.

“We have protocols in place that I truly believe rival any other restaurant in Reno,” adds Paine, offering to swap tactics with any other restaurant owners in town.

Now, they’ll have to add a couple more. As of 11:59 p.m. on July 10th, Gold ‘N Silver will close its bar. They’ve also re-arranged tables to not seat more than six people, per Governor Steve Sisolak’s latest mandate to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ll have to split up big parties and put them at adjacent tables,” says Paine. “But an adjacent table is rather far away because of the social distancing.”

Paine, who says a lot of Gold ‘N Silvers’ regulars are still choosing to take their food home, is confident the latest changes won’t affect business.

“We have really great customers, and they’re really understanding as far as, ‘hey we know it’s not your fault.’ In fact, a lot of them say, ‘we really feel sorry for you.’”

As for further restrictions, and the potential of more closures, Paine doesn’t see another shutdown possible unless the Federal Government promises another round of relief money.

”It’s almost a feeling like, there could be incredible civil unrest if they try to shut things down again,” says Paine. “It’s not doable.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Increase in identity theft tied to fraudulent unemployment claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
In the last three weeks there are 37 cases where people’s Social Security numbers were used to file for unemployment benefits through DETR.

News

Gold 'N Silver Inn Confident in COVID Precautions Despite Step Backward

Updated: 1 hour ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 11 new cases, 9 recoveries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
There were nine recoveries in the region that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas Counties, giving the area 301 recoveries.

KOLO Cares

Palomino Valley Pet Rescue saves dog’s life

Updated: 2 hours ago
Looks can be deceiving especially when looking at a dog named Franklin.

Latest News

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
The weekend will be sunny, hot, and breezy at times. This will likely bring periods of critical fire danger both days in the afternoons and evenings. Temperatures may cool a bit early next week, but the change will hardly be noticeable. July heat is sticking around through at least next week. -Jeff

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

News

Food education group sells Harvest Bags of fresh produce

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Urban Roots is selling Sustainable Harvest Bags for $35 for pickup Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for pickup at the Urban Roots’ Teaching Farm.

News

Nevada Democrats aim to block Nellis bombing range expansion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nevada’s congressional Democrats gained backing from Gov. Steve Sisolak in a bid to block a measure to let the military widen boundaries of Nellis Air Force Base.

News

Someone at Nevada Legislature tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The statement did not say if the infected person was a legislator or staff member.

Health

2 new COVID-19 deaths, 65 recoveries in Washoe County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Currently, there are 1,103 active cases. There are have 61,224 tests performed.