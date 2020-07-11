Advertisement

Fire heavily damages 2 homes in Las Vegas; 3 go to hospital

Two homes in Las Vegas burned in a fire. Three people were sent to the hosptial.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2020
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas authorities say a fast-moving fire early Saturday morning heavily damaged two houses and sent a firefighter and two other people to the hospital while displacing five people.

Fire officials say flames were coming from the garage area of one house and starting to threaten the home next door when firefighters arrived.

Officials say the blaze quickly spread to the second home as dense smoke blanketed the area. One person was taken to a hospital for burns and another for smoke inhalation. A firefighter also went to the hospital to be checked for potential smoke inhalation.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

