Elko County COVID-19 cases increase by a fifth in one day

Coronavirus surge graphic.
Coronavirus surge graphic.(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -Elko County on Friday reported 44 new COVID-19 cases. That increased Elko County’s total cases by one-fifth in one day.

Elko County reported 199 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and as of Friday that figure stands at 243.

Thirty-three of the 44 new cases were younger than 40.

“Many of the new cases are attributed to interactions where social distancing guidelines are not being followed,” the county said in a statement. “More than half of the new cases are close contacts to other positive cases.”

No one could be reached Friday night to give a more detailed explanation.

The number of infections in Elko jumped from 112 to 142 in one day. In the border town of West Wendover they went from 39 to 46. Spring Creek went from 39 to 45.

Elko County had 99 cases of June 25.

Elko County currently has 139 active cases and 103 recoveries.

In Elko County, the COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions. The hotline can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or e-mailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elko County COVID-19 infections reported as of July 10, 2020
Elko County COVID-19 infections reported as of July 10, 2020(Elko County)

