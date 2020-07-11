Eldorado must sell 3 Indiana casinos as part of Caesars deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Eldorado Resorts will have to sell three Indiana casinos by the end of this year as it takes over Caesars Entertainment.

The Indiana Gaming Commission imposed that requirement Friday as it gave state approval for Reno-based Eldorado’s $17.3 billion takeover of Caesars that will create a gambling giant operating in 16 states.

Commission officials raised concerns that Eldorado would have an “undo economic concentration” by owning five of Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos. An Eldorado executive said the casinos in Evansville and the Louisville, Kentucky-area town of Elizabeth would likely be sold, with a sale of the Hammond casino possible.

