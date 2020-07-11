Advertisement

Eldorado must sell 3 Indiana casinos as part of Caesars deal

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Eldorado Resorts will have to sell three Indiana casinos by the end of this year as it takes over Caesars Entertainment.

The Indiana Gaming Commission imposed that requirement Friday as it gave state approval for Reno-based Eldorado’s $17.3 billion takeover of Caesars that will create a gambling giant operating in 16 states.

Commission officials raised concerns that Eldorado would have an “undo economic concentration” by owning five of Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos. An Eldorado executive said the casinos in Evansville and the Louisville, Kentucky-area town of Elizabeth would likely be sold, with a sale of the Hammond casino possible.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 7 minutes ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

News

Discovery Museum Set to Reopen This Weekend With New Exhibit

Updated: 48 minutes ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11 pm.

VOD Recordings

Restaurants Also Affected By Governor's Decision

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Restaurants affected by governor's decision.

News

Fire heavily damages 2 homes in Las Vegas; 3 go to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Fire officials say flames were coming from the garage area of one house and starting to threaten the home next door when firefighters arrived.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Local Health Officials Encourage Tobacco-less Policies

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washoe County Health District warns of the dangers of smoking during the COVID-19 era.

VOD Recordings

Many Bars Close In Nevada

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bars closing in Nevada.

Fire

Numbers Fire still 40% contained; wind gusts on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sierra Front reports the Numbers Fire broke out Monday around 7 p.m.

News

Elko County COVID-19 cases increase by a fifth in one day

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
Elko County reported 199 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and as of Friday that figure stands at 243.

News

Gold ’N Silver Inn confident in COVID precautions despite step backward

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Gold 'N Silver Inn has absorbed the blow caused by Coronavirus closures and will do so again with recent added restrictions.

News

Increase in identity theft tied to fraudulent unemployment claims

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
In the last three weeks there are 37 cases where people’s Social Security numbers were used to file for unemployment benefits through DETR.