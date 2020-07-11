Advertisement

100-acre brush fire between Dayton and Stagecoach

The 10-Mile Command fire between Silver Springs and Dayton.
The 10-Mile Command fire between Silver Springs and Dayton.(NV Energy Fire Camera)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAGECOACH, Nev. (KOLO) -Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center reports a 100-acre fire east of Dayton.

The 10-Mile Command fire is in the area of Neigh Road between Stagecoach and Dayton.

It was reported about 1:26 p.m.

Central Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Rich Harvey said while smoke has died down somewhat, that’s because the fire has gotten into sparse fuel, which is a break for firefighters.

“I think we’re making pretty good progress, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Harvey said.

The fire is about a quarter of a mile from structures in the 10-Mile Road area.

The fire is burning in Storey and Lyon counties and on Bureau of Land Management land.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California

Updated: 1 hours ago
A fire early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of a California church that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

News

Discovery Museum Set to Reopen This Weekend With New Exhibit

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11 pm.

VOD Recordings

Restaurants Also Affected By Governor's Decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
Restaurants affected by governor's decision.

Latest News

News

Eldorado must sell 3 Indiana casinos as part of Caesars deal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eldorado Resorts will have to sell three Indiana casinos by the end of this year as it takes over Caesars Entertainment.

News

Fire heavily damages 2 homes in Las Vegas; 3 go to hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fire officials say flames were coming from the garage area of one house and starting to threaten the home next door when firefighters arrived.

VOD Recordings

Local Health Officials Encourage Tobacco-less Policies

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Washoe County Health District warns of the dangers of smoking during the COVID-19 era.

VOD Recordings

Many Bars Close In Nevada

Updated: 5 hours ago
Bars closing in Nevada.

Fire

Numbers Fire still 40% contained; wind gusts on Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sierra Front reports the Numbers Fire broke out Monday around 7 p.m.

News

Elko County COVID-19 cases increase by a fifth in one day

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
Elko County reported 199 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and as of Friday that figure stands at 243.