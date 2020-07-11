100-acre brush fire between Dayton and Stagecoach

STAGECOACH, Nev. (KOLO) -Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center reports a 100-acre fire east of Dayton.

The 10-Mile Command fire is in the area of Neigh Road between Stagecoach and Dayton.

It was reported about 1:26 p.m.

Central Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Rich Harvey said while smoke has died down somewhat, that’s because the fire has gotten into sparse fuel, which is a break for firefighters.

“I think we’re making pretty good progress, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Harvey said.

The fire is about a quarter of a mile from structures in the 10-Mile Road area.

The fire is burning in Storey and Lyon counties and on Bureau of Land Management land.

