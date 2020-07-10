Advertisement

Two more COVID-19 deaths at veterans home

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two more Northern Nevada State Veterans Home residents have died from COVID-19 related complications, NNSVH said Thursday.

That gives the facility three deaths since the current outbreak began in late June.

One was a 90-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who was being treated at the Reno VA hospital. The other was a 95-year-old widowed spouse of a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran who was receiving treatment at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Thirteen NNSVH residents are currently positive for COVID-19.  NNSVH is testing all residents and staff approximately every three days, with the help of the Nevada National Guard and other local, state and federal partners. Since the outbreak in late June, the NNSVH has had two COVID-19 recoveries and expects more over the next two weeks.

NNSVH is working with Renown and Charles River Lab to expedite test results.

“We mourn the loss of our residents and our entire NNSVH team offers condolences to their family and friends,” said NNSVH administrator Mike Ball.  “We are continuing the fight against COVID-19 and adapting to the latest protocols, always with the protection of our residents and team members top of mind.”

