Study finds more young vapers want to quit amid coronavirus concerns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A study by Truth Initiative nearly two-thirds – 62% – of young vapers say they are more interested in quitting vaping now compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.

The study said 57% worry that their vaping puts them at risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

The Washoe County Health District has these resources for those who want to quit vaping and smoking:

To learn more:

Information about pregnancy and quitting:

TEENS:

This is Quitting, a free quit-vaping and quit-smoking mobile program designed specifically for teens and young adults ages 13 to 24 years old.

This is Quitting: Text DITCHJUUL to 88709.

My Life My Quit. Free quit-vaping and quit smoking mobile program for teens:

My Life My Quit: Text “Start My Quit” to 855-891-9989.

Adult smokers/vapers who want to quit:

Call 1-800-Quit-Now

