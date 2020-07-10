Study finds more young vapers want to quit amid coronavirus concerns
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:33 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A study by Truth Initiative nearly two-thirds – 62% – of young vapers say they are more interested in quitting vaping now compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.
The study said 57% worry that their vaping puts them at risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
The Washoe County Health District has these resources for those who want to quit vaping and smoking:
To learn more:
Information about pregnancy and quitting:
TEENS:
This is Quitting, a free quit-vaping and quit-smoking mobile program designed specifically for teens and young adults ages 13 to 24 years old.
- This is Quitting: Text DITCHJUUL to 88709.
My Life My Quit. Free quit-vaping and quit smoking mobile program for teens:
- My Life My Quit: Text “Start My Quit” to 855-891-9989.
Adult smokers/vapers who want to quit:
- Call 1-800-Quit-Now
