Advertisement

Study finds more young vapers want to quit amid coronavirus concerns

More young people are trying to quit vaping over COVID-19 concerns.
More young people are trying to quit vaping over COVID-19 concerns.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:33 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A study by Truth Initiative  nearly two-thirds – 62% – of young vapers say they are more interested in quitting vaping now compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.

The study said 57% worry that their vaping puts them at risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

The Washoe County Health District has these resources for those who want to quit vaping and smoking:

To learn more:

Get Healthy Washoe! Be Tobacco-Free

Information about pregnancy and quitting:

Get Healthy Washoe! Baby & Me Tobacco-Free

TEENS:

This is Quitting, a free quit-vaping and quit-smoking mobile program designed specifically for teens and young adults ages 13 to 24 years old.

  • This is Quitting:   Text DITCHJUUL to 88709.

My Life My Quit. Free quit-vaping and quit smoking mobile program for teens:

  • My Life My Quit:  Text “Start My Quit” to 855-891-9989.

Adult smokers/vapers who want to quit: 

  • Call 1-800-Quit-Now
Click here to see the Truth Initiative study.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News