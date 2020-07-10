Advertisement

Sparks police seek information in robbery, battery case

Police car flashing lights graphic by The Associated Press.
Police car flashing lights graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department is looking for at least one suspect in a robbery and a battery with a deadly weapon that happened Wednesday night near the Sparks Marina.

Police said a victim had a confrontation in a hotel room in the 200 block of Legends Bay Drive at about 8 p.m. when a person demanded property from the victim.

Another person went into the room, hit the victim in the head with a blunt object and then took property from the victim, police said. There was a struggle and the victim left the room and reported the incident to police. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police got a search warrant and got evidence that matched the victim’s description of what happened.

Police did not release a description of either subject. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sunshine and toasty temperatures will continue through the weekend and next week. Expect breezy afternoons and increased fire danger and be careful out there. No thunderstorms or major temperature swings are in the forecast for the next 8 to 10 days. -Jeff

News

Nevada Legislature Special Session Second Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
KOLO 8 News Now's Ed Pearce gives an update on the second day of the Nevada Legislature's Special Session.

News

Man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
David Robert Peek, 55, has previous convictions for crimes against children and attempted sexual assault, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Health

Four new COVID-19 deaths, 131 new cases in Washoe County

Updated: 3 hours ago
There were also 78 recoveries.

Latest News

News

Reno man’s Facebook post on race shared 94,000 times

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attorney David Gamble Jr. says he was prompted to make some of the most vulnerable and painful experiences in his life public when he read a Facebook post.

News

Ride Safely RTC

Updated: 4 hours ago

Fire

Numbers Fire now 18,299 acres, 20% contained

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sierra Front reports the Numbers Fire broke out Monday around 7 p.m.

News

2020 Genoa Candy Dance canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Genoa town officials cancel the 2020 Candy Dance.

News

New beer created to support Truckee Meadows Firefighter Foundation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Josh Little
Record Street Brewing Company is the newest business in the downtown Brewery District, and it is already giving back. Their Scottish ale, called Flowers of the Forest, raises money for the Truckee Meadows Firefighter Foundation.

Crime

Suspect arrested in robbery of 99 Cent Store

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The suspect has been identified as Michael Lopez.