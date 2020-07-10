Sparks police seek information in robbery, battery case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department is looking for at least one suspect in a robbery and a battery with a deadly weapon that happened Wednesday night near the Sparks Marina.

Police said a victim had a confrontation in a hotel room in the 200 block of Legends Bay Drive at about 8 p.m. when a person demanded property from the victim.

Another person went into the room, hit the victim in the head with a blunt object and then took property from the victim, police said. There was a struggle and the victim left the room and reported the incident to police. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police got a search warrant and got evidence that matched the victim’s description of what happened.

Police did not release a description of either subject. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

