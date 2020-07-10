Someone at Nevada Legislature tests positive for COVID-19

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Legislature confirmed there is a positive COVID-19 case in the legislative building.

The statement did not say if the infected person was a legislator or staff member.

The Legislative Counsel Bureau confirmed the positive test. The statement said convening the legislature remotely is a possibility.

“LCB is taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of legislators, staff, and members of the press in the legislative building,” Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Speaker Jason said in a statement.

“Everyone in the building continues to follow the prescribed safety protocols issued by the CDC and DHHS, and we encourage all Nevadans to follow those guidelines during this difficult and unprecedented time,” the statement said.

The LCB will monitor the situation and respond appropriately.

