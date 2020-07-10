Nevada Democrats aim to block Nellis bombing range expansion

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s congressional Democrats gained backing from Gov. Steve Sisolak in a bid to block a measure to let the military widen boundaries of a vast U.S. Air Force bombing range in southern Nevada into a national wildlife refuge.

Sislolak, a Democrat, joined U.S. Representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee on Thursday citing opposition to the idea to expand Nellis Air Force Base by groups including the Moapa Band of Paiutes and the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the lawmakers expressed surprise at a House bill amendment by Republican Congressman Rob Bishop of Utah that would allow the expansion.

