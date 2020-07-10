Advertisement

Nevada Democrats aim to block Nellis bombing range expansion

An entrance to Nellis Air Force Base.
An entrance to Nellis Air Force Base.(Nevada Air Force Base/Crespo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s congressional Democrats gained backing from Gov. Steve Sisolak in a bid to block a measure to let the military widen boundaries of a vast U.S. Air Force bombing range in southern Nevada into a national wildlife refuge.

Sislolak, a Democrat, joined U.S. Representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee on Thursday citing opposition to the idea to expand Nellis Air Force Base by groups including the Moapa Band of Paiutes and the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the lawmakers expressed surprise at a House bill amendment by Republican Congressman Rob Bishop of Utah that would allow the expansion.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Food education group sells Harvest Bags of fresh produce

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Urban Roots is selling Sustainable Harvest Bags for $35 for pickup Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for pickup at the Urban Roots’ Teaching Farm.

News

Someone at Nevada Legislature tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The statement did not say if the infected person was a legislator or staff member.

Health

2 new COVID-19 deaths, 65 recoveries in Washoe County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Currently, there are 1,103 active cases. There are have 61,224 tests performed.

National

Amazon says email to employees banning Tik Tok was a mistake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amazon said it mistakenly sent an email to employees Friday telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones.

Latest News

News

State releases criteria, county list to help slow spread of coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
According to the governor’s office, counties will be reevaluated in about two weeks.

Coronavirus

California may release 10% of inmates in pandemic response

Updated: 4 hours ago
The decision comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to intensifying pressure from advocates, lawmakers and federal judges.

KOLO

Reno Wine Walk going virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
This year's Reno Wine Walk will be a virtual event.

News

Reno Doctor Brings Revolutionary "X-Ray Vision" to Spine Surgery

Updated: 7 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Paw Parade at Renown

Updated: 7 hours ago
A paw parade provides support for Reno health care workers

KOLO

Study finds more young vapers want to quit amid coronavirus concerns

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
A study by Truth Initiative nearly two-thirds – 62% – of young vapers say they are more interested in quitting vaping now compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.