Gov. Sisolak to close bars to fight rising COVID-19 infections

By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday said Nevada’s rising COVID-19 infections will lead him to close bars in Nevada counties where infections are the worse.

The closure goes into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. Sisolak said his office will name the counties with the closures on Friday, but said Washoe and Clark counties would be among them.

He is also requiring restaurants to not seat more than six people at one table. Restaurants can still serve alcohol to people at the tables, but customers cannot use restaurant bars.

Sisolak said at a Carson City press conference he reached these decisions after a briefing from a federal official that if Nevada does not act it is at risk of having COVID-19 patients overwhelming hospitals.

State Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspections show about 79 percent of the businesses checked in Nevada complied with the face mask requirements. For bars, it was closer to 50 percent.

Anthony Fauci, the federal director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said bars are at high risk of transmitting infections, Sisolak said.

Bars and taverns that serve food can remain open to serve food.

He will follow the actions of neighboring states and facilities like gyms and swimming pools could face additional restrictions. Sisolak said places like yoga, Pilates and dance must also require masks.

It will take several weeks for the latest mitigation efforts to show up in the infection statistics, the governor said.

“We cannot forget that we are still in the midst of a highly contagious and deadly pandemic,” Sisolak said.

