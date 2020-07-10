Advertisement

Food education group sells Harvest Bags of fresh produce

Urban Roots is selling Sustainable Harvest Bags.
Urban Roots is selling Sustainable Harvest Bags.(Urban Roots)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno nonprofit group is selling produce to bring fresh food into the community and to raise money while its students are kept away due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Urban Roots is selling Sustainable Harvest Bags for $35 for pickup Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for pickup at the Urban Roots’ Teaching Farm at 1700 E. Second St. in Reno,

People can also subscribe to several weeks of fresh produce.

Urban Roots’ Sustainable Harvest Bags include three to five bundles of produce grown at the farm, including vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers. Customers also get recipes with their harvest bag to help them use the fruits and vegetables more efficiently. The bags expose customers to new foods and new ways to use ingredients in healthy recipes.

“Just because we can’t see students during our traditional camp season doesn’t mean we won’t do all we can to help them change the way they think about food or the learning process in general,” Urban Roots Executive Director Fayth Ross said in a statement. “While we can’t teach in our garden, we can still use it to benefit the community in a safe, healthy way.”

Buy Harvest Bags at https://www.urgc.org/shop. To learn about Urban Roots, visit https://www.urgc.org/.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada Democrats aim to block Nellis bombing range expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nevada’s congressional Democrats gained backing from Gov. Steve Sisolak in a bid to block a measure to let the military widen boundaries of Nellis Air Force Base.

News

Someone at Nevada Legislature tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The statement did not say if the infected person was a legislator or staff member.

Health

2 new COVID-19 deaths, 65 recoveries in Washoe County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Currently, there are 1,103 active cases. There are have 61,224 tests performed.

National

Amazon says email to employees banning Tik Tok was a mistake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amazon said it mistakenly sent an email to employees Friday telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones.

Latest News

News

State releases criteria, county list to help slow spread of coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
According to the governor’s office, counties will be reevaluated in about two weeks.

Coronavirus

California may release 10% of inmates in pandemic response

Updated: 4 hours ago
The decision comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to intensifying pressure from advocates, lawmakers and federal judges.

KOLO

Reno Wine Walk going virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
This year's Reno Wine Walk will be a virtual event.

News

Reno Doctor Brings Revolutionary "X-Ray Vision" to Spine Surgery

Updated: 7 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Paw Parade at Renown

Updated: 7 hours ago
A paw parade provides support for Reno health care workers

KOLO

Study finds more young vapers want to quit amid coronavirus concerns

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
A study by Truth Initiative nearly two-thirds – 62% – of young vapers say they are more interested in quitting vaping now compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.