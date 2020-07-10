Food education group sells Harvest Bags of fresh produce

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno nonprofit group is selling produce to bring fresh food into the community and to raise money while its students are kept away due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Urban Roots is selling Sustainable Harvest Bags for $35 for pickup Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for pickup at the Urban Roots’ Teaching Farm at 1700 E. Second St. in Reno,

People can also subscribe to several weeks of fresh produce.

Urban Roots’ Sustainable Harvest Bags include three to five bundles of produce grown at the farm, including vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers. Customers also get recipes with their harvest bag to help them use the fruits and vegetables more efficiently. The bags expose customers to new foods and new ways to use ingredients in healthy recipes.

“Just because we can’t see students during our traditional camp season doesn’t mean we won’t do all we can to help them change the way they think about food or the learning process in general,” Urban Roots Executive Director Fayth Ross said in a statement. “While we can’t teach in our garden, we can still use it to benefit the community in a safe, healthy way.”

Buy Harvest Bags at https://www.urgc.org/shop. To learn about Urban Roots, visit https://www.urgc.org/.

