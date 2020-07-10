Advertisement

Dress for Success partnering with Artown

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:50 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Healing through the arts. Most of Artown is an in person experience but with covid 19, it's now 50 percent virtual.

In place of the large normal summer festival gatherings, Artown says the people are now the headliners. The agency launched Heartown, a city wide campaign to highlight art's role in our lives and this community.

If you’re downtown on North Arlington Avenue, you’ll see the Dress for Success boutique in support. As you can imagine, it’s not been easy to pivot and keep Artown going in the middle of a pandemic as Executive Director Beth Macmillan explains, “It’s been a very big challenge but when we’ve got great partners in the community like Dress for Success, we are able to accomplish all of our goals and even more because we reach eve further into our community this way.”

Founder and CEO of Dress for Success Patti Weiske adds, “We’re going through such challenging times and we wanted to show in our storefront what Dress for Success means and what our community is all about.”

If you're participating, send pictures or videos of your display and you could win prizes and 25th anniversary Artown merchandise. Just email office@artown.org

Dress for Success helps women achieve economic independence with job placement, resume and interview skills.

To get involved or learn more head to https://reno.dressforsuccess.org/

