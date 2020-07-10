Downtown Reno City Hall Mural now complete

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Artist Joe C. Rock has finished the murals with the theme equality and unity.

The Reno riot left broken windows at City Hall on May 30th. That damage that was quickly covered by plywood. Private donations covered the $3,000 cost. The art will be taken down in several weeks as the windows are repaired.

City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr says the panels may be repurposed to raise funds for city hall or some non-profit, she sent KOLO 8 a statement that reads:

“We are excited to bring the thought-provoking work of the talented Joe C. Rock to Reno City Hall. His temporary mural was funded by generous donors and approved by the Reno Public Art Committee.

The mural is a message of equality and unity, and a strong acknowledgment of the Black Lives Matter movement. It will be on display over the next several weeks, as we await the installation of new windows.

In coming months, the City of Reno will continue to have the hard conversations about systemic racism, and work to become even more culturally diverse and inclusive within our community.”

