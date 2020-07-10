Advertisement

Downtown Reno City Hall Mural now complete

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:01 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Artist Joe C. Rock has finished the murals with the theme equality and unity.

The Reno riot left broken windows at City Hall on May 30th. That damage that was quickly covered by plywood. Private donations covered the $3,000 cost. The art will be taken down in several weeks as the windows are repaired.

City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr says the panels may be repurposed to raise funds for city hall or some non-profit, she sent KOLO 8 a statement that reads:

“We are excited to bring the thought-provoking work of the talented Joe C. Rock to Reno City Hall. His temporary mural was funded by generous donors and approved by the Reno Public Art Committee.

The mural is a message of equality and unity, and a strong acknowledgment of the Black Lives Matter movement. It will be on display over the next several weeks, as we await the installation of new windows.

In coming months, the City of Reno will continue to have the hard conversations about systemic racism, and work to become even more culturally diverse and inclusive within our community.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Equality And Unity Murals Complete

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Murals painted at Reno City Hall after Downtown riots damaged the building.

KOLO Cares

Dress for Success partnering with Artown

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Tabnie Dozier
In place of the large normal summer festival gatherings, Artown says the people are now the headliners

News

Dress For Success Partners With Artown

Updated: 57 minutes ago

VOD Recordings

South Tahoe COVID-19 Enforcement Meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Reaction At A Reno Bar to Sisolak's Closure Order

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Governor Sisolak Set to Close Some Bars Again

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Two more COVID-19 deaths at veterans home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
That gives the facility three deaths since the current outbreak began in late June.

News

Reno neurosurgeon first in country to use virtual reality in spine surgery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Dr. James Lynch of Spine Nevada has brought augmented reality to the Biggest Little City.

News

Dayton Valley church appeals virus attendance cap to Supreme Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Sonner
Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to suspend the state’s 50-person cap on religious gatherings.

VOD Recordings

Gov. Sisolak Announces Bar Closures, Other Restrictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Steve Sisolak press conference.