Directive passed to lift non-payment of rent eviction moratorium

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The spread of COVID-19 has placed a temporary hold on the lives of thousands in Northern Nevada. Many have faced financial challenges that have restricted their ability to pay rent and they feared the chance of getting evicted.

On June 25th Governor Steve Sisolak signed a directive that all non-payment of rent evictions and foreclosures will be pushed back until September 1st.

<a href=“ https://nlslaw.net/ ” target=“_blank”>Nevada Legal Services</a> held a virtual class that went over the details of this directive with tenants and landlords that have been impacted. Rhea Gertken, Directing Attorney of the Nevada Legal Services said during these uncertain times, it is recommended that tenants and landlords work together.

“We are in a pandemic, this is a crisis, this is a national and state emergency, people should not be getting disbursed into our community, and we are going to let people stay in their homes while we all try to work through this together,” said Gertken.

Gertken said many are still waiting for their unemployment and others are barely returning to work, making rent hard to pay. This situation is also making it difficult for landlords, but Gertken said the moratorium is also providing them relief.

“If you can’t pay the mortgage because your tenant can’t pay the rent, the bank or the lender cannot foreclose right now,” explained Gertken.

Gertken added that your servicer cannot report the lack of payment negatively on the property owners’ credit. She added during the new directive landlords cannot charge additional late fees through August 31st for residents.

“Communication is really important, making sure that you are aware of what may be hampering somebody’s ability to pay rent, negotiating a payment plan to let somebody stay in their home,” stated Gertken.

As this global pandemic continues Gertken said it is critical that everyone knows their rights.

