Amazon says email to employees banning Tik Tok was a mistake

(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Amazon said it mistakenly sent an email to employees Friday telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones.

Amazon had told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app. That would have escalated the stakes for TikTok, which has been subject to national-security and geopolitical concerns.

Amazon is the second-largest U.S. private employer after Walmart, with with more than 840,000 employees worldwide.

TikTok had said it did not understand Amazon’s concerns and did not immediately reply with a new comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

