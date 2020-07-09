Advertisement

Washoe County School District confident in safely resuming school in August if COVID under control

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday, the Washoe County School District’s board of trustees met for roughly 10 hours, ending with the approval of a return-to-school plan for 2020 with strict procedures and protocols shaped by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tami Zimmerman, the district’s Deputy Facilities Management Officer, is comfortable with her kids attending school and hopes the area’s families will feel the same.

“We are very confident we’ll have all those measures in place for kids and staff to come back to school, said Zimmerman. “And we’ll have a clean environment for everyone to come back to.”

Zimmerman cites cleaning customs already in place for influenza and other viruses. Those tactics will rise in strength with COVID-19 still a major concern. Sanitation supplies will be readily available for students and staff and they’ll also bring in additional custodial staff to each school.

“To get those high-touch areas: Door handles, sinks, toilet partitions,” Zimmerman adds. “We’ll really be diligent about that.”

Teachers will also get five additional days of training, a good portion spent on cleaning regulations. Grades 1-12 are scheduled to start school on August 17th, with Pre-K and Kindergarten the following Monday, August 24th.

“The district has promised us a lot of training,” said Eric McCuskey, who will enter his 20th year teaching chemistry at North Valleys High School. “I kind of wish it was right now, so I could better prep myself.”

Middle and high schools are planning to run at 50% capacity, with students on a ‘hybrid’ model - half in-person and half distance learning. McCuskey sees a potential logistical nightmare.

”I feel for our counselors, because they’ll probably have to hand schedule every kid,” he added.

The curriculum will also have to be flexible, but still effective.

“Teachers are famous for complaining we don’t have enough time to cover everything we need to cover,” said McCuskey. “That becomes a factor fairly quick.”

Middle and high school students have the option of not returning to campus in 2020-21. Zimmerman, who has a daughter entering her senior year, thinks many will still want to be there and feel a sense of normalcy.

“I think we’ll see a lot of students who want to come back and do come back to school,” she said. “For those who don’t there’s options for them.”

All parties involve acknowledge the fluidity of the situation, and that it’s the Coronavirus ultimately calling the shots.

”We’ve steadily trended up,” McCuskey noted. “If we keep trending up, who knows what’s going to happen?”

The Washoe County School District’s plan for reopening still has to be approved by the Nevada State Board of Education.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deadline extended for renewing CCW permits

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Application and appointment scheduling has moved online and currently the sheriff’s office is booked through mid-October.

News

Nevada lawmakers begin emergency special session with cuts

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sam Metz
With visitor volume down and unemployment up in Las Vegas - the state’s commercial hub - lawmakers began discussing budget cuts.

News

WCSD confident in plan to safely resume in-person school in August

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Judge Barry Breslow formally launches DETR investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
The court ordered investigation into Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) has prompted thousands of people to share their stories.

Latest News

News

Nevada regulators OK Eldorado buying Caesars Entertainment

Updated: 2 hours ago
The $17 billion deal creates a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries.

News

Beyond the classroom: covering diversity and racial issues in our community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
The steps to transform our nation are endless, but the push for justice and fairness begins right in our own backyard.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunny, dry days will continue through the weekend, with breezy afternoons. Expect temperatures to climb back above average, with valleys well into the 90s. Smoke and haze are possible at times around the Numbers Fire, especially in the overnight and morning hours. -Jeff

News

Reno-area man honored for help getting disabled to use off-road vehicles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Roy Tuscany started the High Fives Foundation, which is based in Truckee, that has helped about 300 people across 38 states since he started it in 2009.

News

Fatal crash in Mono County; truck into lake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A driver died Wednesday morning in a crash that ended up in Upper Twin Lake in Mono County,.

News

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
A network tied to both Roger Stone and the Proud Boys had fake accounts post about local politics in Florida, as well as Stone’s books, websites and media appearances.