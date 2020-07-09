Virginia St bridge over I-80 closes for 5 weeks Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The North Virginia Street bridge over Interstate 80 just south of the University of Nevada, Reno campus will close for about five weeks starting Thursday.

The Regional Transportation said the closure alongside the Walgreen’s is part of the Virginia Street Project, an $87 million Virginia Street Bus RAPID Transit Extension Project that will improve safety and provide better access, enhanced transit service and improved mobility.

Detours will be in place. Northbound drivers and pedestrians will be detoured to Center Street via Maple Street. Southbound drivers and pedestrians will be detoured to Sierra Street via 9th Street.

Businesses in the area remain open and accessible.

The midtown segment of the project is scheduled to wrap up in August. The entire project is scheduled to be finished near UNR this fall.

