Advertisement

Virginia St bridge over I-80 closes for 5 weeks Thursday

The Virginia Street bridge over Interstate 80.
The Virginia Street bridge over Interstate 80.(Regional Transportation Commission)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:43 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The North Virginia Street bridge over Interstate 80 just south of the University of Nevada, Reno campus will close for about five weeks starting Thursday.

The Regional Transportation said the closure alongside the Walgreen’s is part of the Virginia Street Project, an $87 million Virginia Street Bus RAPID Transit Extension Project that will improve safety and provide better access, enhanced transit service and improved mobility.

Detours will be in place. Northbound drivers and pedestrians will be detoured to Center Street via Maple Street. Southbound drivers and pedestrians will be detoured to Sierra Street via 9th Street.

Businesses in the area remain open and accessible.

The midtown segment of the project is scheduled to wrap up in August. The entire project is scheduled to be finished near UNR this fall.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knowing the signs of problem gambling

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A state funded program is offering an interactive quiz which indicates warning signs and a potential risk level.

News

Reno’s Stevenson trains for 2021 Olympics in Tokyo

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Reno native Ben Stevenson is training to earn a spot on the USA Men's National Team for water polo. He is aiming to become the first player from the Biggest Little City to make the country's Olympic roster.

News

Deadline extended for renewing CCW permits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Application and appointment scheduling has moved online and currently the sheriff’s office is booked through mid-October.

News

Nevada lawmakers begin emergency special session with cuts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Metz
With visitor volume down and unemployment up in Las Vegas - the state’s commercial hub - lawmakers began discussing budget cuts.

Latest News

News

Washoe County School District confident in safely resuming school in August if COVID under control

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Half-capacity, face coverings and increased sanitation are just some of the protocols teachers and students will have to adjust to should school resume.

News

WCSD confident in plan to safely resume in-person school in August

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Judge Barry Breslow formally launches DETR investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
The court ordered investigation into Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) has prompted thousands of people to share their stories.

News

Nevada regulators OK Eldorado buying Caesars Entertainment

Updated: 3 hours ago
The $17 billion deal creates a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries.

News

Beyond the classroom: covering diversity and racial issues in our community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
The steps to transform our nation are endless, but the push for justice and fairness begins right in our own backyard.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunny, dry days will continue through the weekend, with breezy afternoons. Expect temperatures to climb back above average, with valleys well into the 90s. Smoke and haze are possible at times around the Numbers Fire, especially in the overnight and morning hours. -Jeff