Suspect arrested in robbery of 99 Cent Store

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department has identified a suspect in a robbery at the 99 Cent Store on E. Prater Way.

The Robbery happened about 7:20 A.M. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Investigators say store employees were trying to stop a man from stealing several items he had placed in a shopping cart. During the confrontation, the man reportedly threatened the employees with a knife.

The store employees gave police a description of the robber and the vehicle he was driving.

A few minutes later, Sparks Police received a call from Sierra Sids TA on N. McCarran reporting a man with a knife at the cashiers cage demanding money.

Officers confronted the suspect as he was leaving the building. Police say the man did not follow the officers’ orders and was Tased, allowing officers to take him into custody.

The suspect is identified as Michael Lopez, 32. Lopez is facing 1 count of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, 2 counts of Attempted Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, 1 count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 1 count of Resisting an Officer and 1 count of Burglary.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.