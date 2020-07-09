Advertisement

Reno man’s Facebook post on race shared 94,000 times

Attorney David Gamble Jr. is revealing some of the most personal and vulnerable experiences of his life with KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond to add context to the racial unrest in the United States.
Attorney David Gamble Jr. is revealing some of the most personal and vulnerable experiences of his life with KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond to add context to the racial unrest in the United States.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Attorney David Gamble Jr. says he was prompted to make some of the most vulnerable and painful experiences in his life public when he read a Facebook post.

“I saw a post online that said, ‘When black people say black lives matter what they mean is black lives matter more and that’s scary,’ and it would be scary if that’s what we were saying, but that is not what we are saying."

Gamble says he decided to make this post below to help others more fully understand what it’s like to grow up black in Reno and in the United States.

