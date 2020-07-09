Reno-area man honored for help getting disabled to use off-road vehicles

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Polaris Off Road has named a Reno-area man one of its winners of Polaris Salutes American Heroes campaign.

Roy Tuscany started the High Fives Foundation, which is based in Truckee, that has helped about 300 people across 38 states since he started it in 2009.

Tuscany was an aspiring professional skier when an injury while training in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., evered about 45 percent of his spinal cord. He started High Fives to help others who suffered an injury.

“As a Polaris RZR owner, Tuscany provides throttle therapy to those impacted by a life-changing injury,” Polaris said in a statement. “He gathers funds for grants to install hand controls and organizes outings for disabled off-road enthusiasts to enjoy the freedom and joy of off-road riding.”

Tuscany will get a $1,000 donation to the charity of his choice and a prize pack.

He was one of five Polaris owners honored by the company.

The Minnesota-based company had sales of $6.8 billion in 2019 and offers several kinds of off-road vehicles, powersports vehicles and boats and also makes Indian motorcycles.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.