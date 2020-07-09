Advertisement

Red Cross volunteers needed with wildfires, COVID-19 in full swing

(KEVN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:17 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is providing resources for those affected by the Numbers Fire. The nonprofit wouldn’t be able to help in times of need if it weren’t for volunteers.

“I can only imagine what it feels like to lose your home, but I’m willing to help those who have, that’s what we’re all about,” Barbara Kramer, Volunteer for the Red Cross said.

Kramer lives in Northern Nevada and has been volunteering with the organization for six years. She added, “I did my first disaster national relief operation in 2015 when I went to California to help with some of the fires happening there. So I’ve been in many different types of environments.”

Less than two weeks ago, she was on the front lines providing assistance to those in harms way of the Poeville Fire.

“We were able to take care of a lot of clients who were evacuated, but because of COVID-19 we put them into non-congregate shelters which basically means hotels,” Kramer said.

She says while her primary duty has been disaster relief, there’s a need for many types of support including licensed nurses, health screenings and more.

Kramer added, “Think about what it would feel like if it was your worst day, if your home was burning down, or you had no where to go or you were getting flooded out of your home, what would you want somebody to do for you?”

She says volunteering not only makes a huge imprint on her life, but also on those she serves.

“It makes me feel good for one, but the idea of helping someone else, even its something I might not consider big, to them it’s the worst day of their life and so if I can help walk them through what the next step is, make them feel secure, that’s what gives me heart and soul as a red cross volunteer,” Kramer said.

If you’re interested in volunteering to help our community, click here.

In the event of a disaster, being prepared is the most important thing you can do. the red cross recommends:

-Assembling an emergency preparedness kit.

-Key items to include in your kit are personal protective equipment (PPE), prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and a digital copy of important documents. Don't forget to bring special items for family members who have unique needs or for children, such as diapers, formula and toys.

-Creating a household evacuation plan that includes your pets.

-Staying informed about your community's risk and response plans.

-Educating your family on how to use the Safe and Well website.

-Download the Emergency App for iPhone or for Android

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Know The Signs Of Problem Gambling

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Knowing the signs of problem gambling

Updated: 1 hours ago
A state funded program is offering an interactive quiz which indicates warning signs and a potential risk level.

News

Reno’s Stevenson trains for 2021 Olympics in Tokyo

Updated: 1 hours ago
Reno native Ben Stevenson is training to earn a spot on the USA Men's National Team for water polo. He is aiming to become the first player from the Biggest Little City to make the country's Olympic roster.

News

Virginia St bridge over I-80 closes for 5 weeks Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The closure is part of the $87 million Virginia Street project.

Latest News

News

Deadline extended for renewing CCW permits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Application and appointment scheduling has moved online and currently the sheriff’s office is booked through mid-October.

News

Nevada lawmakers begin emergency special session with cuts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Metz
With visitor volume down and unemployment up in Las Vegas - the state’s commercial hub - lawmakers began discussing budget cuts.

News

Washoe County School District confident in safely resuming school in August if COVID under control

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Half-capacity, face coverings and increased sanitation are just some of the protocols teachers and students will have to adjust to should school resume.

News

WCSD confident in plan to safely resume in-person school in August

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Judge Barry Breslow formally launches DETR investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
The court ordered investigation into Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) has prompted thousands of people to share their stories.

News

Nevada regulators OK Eldorado buying Caesars Entertainment

Updated: 5 hours ago
The $17 billion deal creates a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries.