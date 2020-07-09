New beer created to support Truckee Meadows Firefighter Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Record Street Brewing Company is the newest business in the downtown Brewery District, and it is already giving back. Their Scottish ale, called Flowers of the Forest, raises money for the Truckee Meadows Firefighter Foundation.

"This cause is close to my heart and I'm very excited to do it," said owner Jesse Corletto.

Corletto is a firefighter himself, and he's seen the needs of the community first-hand.

"As first responders we get to see who's out there that needs help, that might be in a tragic situation," added Corletto. "So the foundation does a great job supporting those causes."

The Truckee Meadows Firefighter Foundation provides money and support for fallen or injured firefighters and their families. But they also help out anyone in need, from the Food Bank, to people who have lost homes in wildfires.

"A lot of times, there's so much more we want to do after the emergency ends," said foundation president James Brumfield. "To be able to go back and give to the communities that give so much to us."

Flowers of the Forest was created specifically as a fundraiser, named after the bagpipe anthem that's often played to honor firefighters. Twenty percent of every sale, over a dollar per pint, will go to the local non-profit. And that support really adds up.

"It just allows us to hopefully be in a position so we don't have to say no to anyone that is requesting help," added Brumfield.

It's especially generous, considering the Record Street Brewing Company's grand opening was delayed a few months by the pandemic.

"We've been working for about five years now, and finally got it open," admitted Corletto.

Now operating at a lower capacity, when many people are still apprehensive to patronize businesses, he’s giving back.

"I'd love to say he's one of a kind, but when you look at the fire service as a whole. there's a million Jesse's out there," continued Brumfield. "And we're just grateful we have him in our corner."

Record Street Brewing Company is located on East 4th Street in Reno. They’re hosting a Flowers of the Forest release party on Thursday, July 23rd. The Firefighter Foundation will also be there to educate people on their mission.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.