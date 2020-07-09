Advertisement

Nevada regulators OK Eldorado buying Caesars Entertainment

In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. has acquired Caesars (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:58 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries.

The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission.

The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

