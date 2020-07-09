Advertisement

Nevada lawmakers begin emergency special session with cuts

By Sam Metz
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Legislature commenced its 31st special session to balance the state’s budget amid plummeting revenue projections and a growing stack of pandemic-related expenses on Wednesday.

With visitor volume down and unemployment up in Las Vegas - the state’s commercial hub - lawmakers began discussing budget cuts needed to overcome a projected $1.2 billion revenue shortfall.

The session will last until they reach an agreement. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposal would cut $233 million from the Department of Health and Human Services. In the Assembly, lawmakers deliberated over proposals to cut about $160 million from K-12 education, and $190 million from higher education from the state budget.

