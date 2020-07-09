Man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A tier III sex offender was arrested Wednesday by the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender in Washoe County.

David Robert Peek, 55, has previous convictions for crimes against children and attempted sexual assault, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Peek remained in custody Thursday.

The RSONU works in coordination with the sheriff’s office and Reno and Sparks police departments. Its tasks include tracking, monitoring, investigation, public notification, and the arrest and prosecution of non-compliant sex offenders. There are about 1,400 sex offenders in Washoe County.

The RSONU is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays, and can be reached at 775-325-6483.

