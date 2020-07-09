Local woman hoping to raise $10K for downtown businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is coming together to support Reno businesses impacted by the pandemic. Deanna Marie with Alice 96.5 Morning Show organized a GoFundMe account and hopes to raise $10,000. The money will go towards three businesses: Bluefin Poke, Sugar Loves Chocolates, and Bruka Theater.

Marie said, “We want to give these organizations and businesses an amount to help them out, cover payroll, pay rent for a couple of months, just something to kind of help them bounce back a little bit and help them to keep them from going under.”

She said groups are coming together to help bring awareness to the fundraiser. “T&L Solutions is volunteering to help produce online content in an effort to keep our audience engaged and growing.”

Mary Bennett with Bruka Theater said she expects the theater to reopen later in Nevada’s reopening plan. According to Governor Steve Sisolak’s Phase 2 plan live performances with spectators are not permitted. Bennett said the theater lost nearly 3/4th of its business, that’s about $184,000 lost in revenue.

The theater received a PPP loan of $20,000, but Bennett said that’s running out and any bit helps. “We change lives and we continue to do so, and I believe that if we can make it through this pandemic, we can be here for years and years to come.”

If you want to donate, you can click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/downtownreno

A local woman started a GoFundMe account to help businesses impacted by the pandemic. (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.