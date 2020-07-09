Advertisement

Knowing the signs of problem gambling

Poker chips used for gambling.
Poker chips used for gambling.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:21 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - State experts say 6% of people who gamble in the United States have some sort of problem with it. That number is slightly higher in Nevada.

Some warning signs that you or someone you know may have a gambling problem include an increase in the amount spent while gambling, borrowing money from others to use at casinos, or obsessing over the game.

“It’s important that people who choose to gamble do so safely and within their budget,” Alan Feldman, Chairman of the state Advisory Committee of Problem Gambling said.

Project Worth is a program funded by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to help with awareness and education for problem gambling. Additionally, Project Worth directs users to Nevada 2-1-1, a site committed to helping Nevadans connect with the services they need.

Program to help with awareness and education for problem gambling.
Program to help with awareness and education for problem gambling.

Officials say gambling should not get in the way of enjoying your life.

“It is something that I think we should all be thinking about as Nevadans, to be thinking about our family to be thinking about our friends and neighbors, just to be aware that there could be something going on and it’s totally both preventable but it’s also totally fixable once you do start down that path,” Feldman said.

Project Worth offers a short, free self-assessment quiz to give you insight at your own gambling behavior and how risky it may be. To take the quiz, click here. The quiz is only a self-assessment and should not be considered an official diagnosis.

