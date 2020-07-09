Advertisement

Deadline extended for renewing CCW permits

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:05 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said it is extending a grace period for expiration of permits to carry a concealed weapon.

Application and appointment scheduling has moved online and currently the sheriff’s office is booked through mid-October, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a statement.

“It is important for our community’s concealed carry permit holders to plan accordingly,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement. “With Gov. Sisolak’s emergency declaration extended to the end of July, current holders of a recently expired permit will not be penalized until after Nevada Day.”

People who need to schedule an appointment need to go online and fill out an application and they will be taken to the CCW permit area and once that is filled out they can schedule an appointment.

