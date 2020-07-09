2020 Genoa Candy Dance canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2020 Genoa Candy Dance has officially been canceled.

The Genoa Town Advisory Board voted unanimously to cancel the annual craft and candy fair amid concerns of COVID-19.

Officials say the decision will have a significant impact on the town’s budget, but it was made because they couldn’t guarantee the level of service and safety that is required to effectively execute the event.

“The fact remains there are far too many unknowns to be able to properly and safely plan a large-scale event,” Town Manager JT Chevallier said. “Additionally, there is no way to predict when restrictions will be lifted to provide the opportunity to produce the event.”

Another concern is the fact that the town has a high percentage of vulnerable population.

About $300,000 is raised each year through the event, and accounts for roughly 60% of the town’s budget.

Organizers say they will be working with vendor to provide refunds or roll the deposits over to the 2021 event.

The event has only been canceled once before in its 101 year history. During the Great Depression, the banks were closed and the town could not procure the supplies for candy making.

The Candy Dance began in 1919 as a way to raise funds to bring lights to the streets of Genoa. The craft fair was added in the 1970s.

An estimated 50,000 attend the event every year.

Chevallier says the town is looking into other fundraising opportunities including pop-up candy sales, a golf tournament, and a digital arts and crafts faire.

