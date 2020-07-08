Washoe County study shows higher COVID infections

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) has released the results of a COVID-19 study in the county, conducted with the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Community Health Sciences.

The study randomly selected 1,270 households across the county. Of those households, 234 adults provided blood samples for a COVID-19 antibody test.

Based on the blood tests, researchers concluded that an estimated 2.3% of the adult residents in Washoe County have been infected with COVID-19, as of June 9-10. That number is up to 5 times higher than the number of actual cases reported, which was 1,832 on June 10th.

With a higher community infection rate, researchers also concluded that the death rate from COVID-19 in Washoe County is just .81%.

